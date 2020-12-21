Telcos may buy 5G suitable spectrum, but price a concern

Telcos can buy spectrum in the available bands that could later be used for rolling out 5G services by upgrading their networks and equipment, said analysts. The 3,300-3,600 MHz bands are among the most preferred spectrum bands for 5G globally as the fastest 5G speeds can be achieved on higher bands. However, there is precedence in other markets of using lower bands for 5G. In Europe, the 700 MHz band has been prioritized for wide area 5G deployment, while in the US, the 600 MHz band has been licenced for 5G deployment.