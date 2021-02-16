Telcos may hike tariffs amid Arpu growth

Telecom operators recorded growth in key performance metrics such as average revenue per user ( Arpu ) in the December quarter and this may allow them to raise tariff, analysts said.

Industry analysts believe Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) could move first to hike prices of voice and data plans among the three largest telcos, as was the case in December 2019.

Moreover, the addition of 4G subscribers by Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vi during the quarter indicates customer stickiness at the higher end, which could give telcos a push to increase prices. The third company, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which entered the telecom space relatively late in 2016, provides only 4G service and, thus, all its customers gains were for 4G.

Airtel’s Arpu increased to ₹166 during October-December, up from ₹162 in the September quarter and higher than ₹135 in the year-ago period. For Vi, Arpu stood at ₹121 in Q3, up from ₹119 in Q2 and ₹109 in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Despite an overall shrinking customer-base, Vi added 3.6 million 4G subscribers during the quarter to reach 109.7 million, implying that it largely lost low-paying 2G users. According to Airtel’s quarterly report, the telco had clocked a 33.8% growth in 4G subscribers to 165.6 million as of 31 December from a year ago, as it continues to focus on quality users.

“We are impressed by its (Airtel’s) 4G and post-paid subscriber additions and improvement in customer engagement metrics versus peers. Also, a higher 4G subscriber base will enable Bharti to better translate tariff hike into Arpu whenever the hike happens," brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

Airtel has added around 42 million 4G customers in the past four quarters, surpassing Reliance Jio, which disrupted the telecoms market with its almost-free data and voice plans, and forced other telcos to slash prices.

Jio’s subscriber addition has been weak in the past few quarters, analysts said. It added 5.2 million users during October-December, which shows a decline from 7.3 million, 10.8 million and 17.5 million in the previous three quarters, said UBS in a research report. The total customer base of Jio stood at 410.8 million at the end of December.

“Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data shows Jio’s subscriber addition is lagging Bharti’s for several months up to October 2020. We expect this trend to have continued up to Q3 end. The management, however, mentioned that churn levels are stabilising as lockdown restrictions continue to ease," UBS said.

