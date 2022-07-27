Telcos may keep 5G prices in line with 4G

Telcos may keep 5G prices in line with 4G3 min read . 10:58 PM IST
- Firms may keep plans unchanged, with 5G coverage likely to be limited to metros
Telecom companies are likely to price 5G plans at the same level as 4G tariffs to nudge users to experience the ultrafast speeds offered by the fifth generation technology that’s expected to transform entertainment and communication and boost data usage, industry executives said.
While some wireless operators may want to peg 5G tariffs at a premium to 4G to boost profitability, factors such as staggered rollouts of 5G networks, few affordable 5G devices and the absence of global precedents of charging a premium for the same service, may prod carriers to keep tariff plans unchanged, the people said, requesting anonymity.
With 5G coverage likely to be limited to metro circles or areas with high population density, at least initially, charging a premium for the service will not be attractive to consumers, they said.
In a post-earnings call with investors in May, Bharti Airtel’s chief executive Gopal Vittal said that the 5G network rollout is expected to be moderate initially.
“The primary use case for consumers is the high speed and low latency, but if that is not available seamlessly while moving across cities, then consumers would not be keen to pay a higher price for an intermittent service," said Prashant Singhal, TMT emerging markets leader at EY Global.
In addition, carriers are not charging premium tariffs for the 5G service in other markets where it has been launched, Singhal added, noting that Indian wireless operators may well follow the trend.
Crucially, only 5-7% of the 600 million smartphone users in India have 5G compatible handsets, so a critical mass of consumers taking up 5G readily is still some time away.
“Apart from low penetration, price points for 5G handsets also need to come down—minimum price for a 5G smartphone is ~ ₹11K compared to ~ ₹6.5K-7.5K for a decent 4G smartphone," said analysts at Credit Suisse in a note.
Aniket Dani, director of Crisil Research, said that globally, total revenues from 5G were less than 5% due to underdeveloped ecosystems.
“Telcos could test the higher tariffs for 5G in metros and category A circles, among the cream high-value customers, but if they’re not ready to pay a premium for 5G, then carriers will have to bring them down to the 4G levels," he added.
Even if they do not price the 5G plans higher, existing tariffs are expected to rise since carriers are contemplating the next increase sometime in the second half of the financial year, industry executives said.
Traditionally, telcos had kept tariffs at the same levels when 4G was introduced to incentivize 3G consumers to move up to higher speed plans. “Historically, Indian telcos have refrained from charging a premium for 4G plans (vs 2G/3G data plans)," said analysts at Nomura Equities Research.
They, however, added that with potentially higher speed on offer and likely initial uptake from premium customers using smartphones above ₹15,000, “there is a potential for telcos to charge a premium for 5G (vs 4G) in our view. Therefore, 5G tariff plans would be a key monitorable in the near term, and 5G premium (vs 4G) may provide the next leg of Arpu uptick for telcos."