Telcos may report flattish revenues in Jan-Mar; tariff hikes, VI fundraise eyed
Analysts and brokerages tracking the sector say that the upcoming two quarters are likely to see upsides for the sector, as they expect tariff hikes by up to 20% after the general elections end in June.
NEW DELHI : Indian telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to report largely steady revenues and profits for the quarter ended 31 March, but the first half of the current fiscal year will see them put up a better show, buoyed by likely tariff hikes.