Telcos may see slower revenue growth in Q1

Decline in user numbers, fewer 4G net additions likely to be behind slump
Reliance Jio’s Arpu may rise to ₹174, while Vi’s will grow by 2% to ₹126 in the quarter ended June, said analysts
NEW DELHI :The April-June quarter will see slower mobile revenue growth for the telecom sector due to subscriber decline for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, fewer 4G net additions due to lower smartphone sales and diminishing benefit of the November 2021 tariff hike, analysts said.
Some said the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) may have some upside coming from longer validity recharges, primarily for Reliance Jio, and one additional day in the tariff cycle—29 days versus 28 days—which was mandated by the telecom regulator. Therefore, average revenue per user (Arpu), a key metric used for measuring the profitability of a telco, is set to rise by as much as 4% for Jio, the highest among all carriers.
According to ICICI Securities and ICICI Direct, RJio’s Arpu is expected to rise to ₹174, while Vodafone Idea’s Arpu will grow by 2% to ₹126 in the quarter ended June. Bharti Airtel’s Arpu is expected to grow by 3.1% to ₹184, the highest in absolute terms among the carriers. Sector watchers are also monitoring the upcoming spectrum auctions, during which they do not anticipate aggressive bidding.
“We expect telecom operators to stagger their 5G spectrum purchases due to sufficient spectrum availability and lack of ecosystem. Consequently, the balance sheet commitment could be limited," analysts at Edelweiss said in a report seen by Mint.
With little pressure on balance sheets, the additional upside to the Arpu levels will come from the next round of tariff hikes, which are likely to commence from October-December in FY23, they added.
They, however, flagged inflationary pressures, which will lead to a contraction of 45-145 basis points in Ebitda margins for all carriers, even as telcos are expected to report revenue growth of 1-5% quarter-on-quarter, thanks to Arpu improvements.
“Mobile revenue growth for Bharti is estimated at 1.6% on-quarter, while VIL’s will grow only 0.6% and RJio’s revenue will be up 3.3%," Sanjesh Jain, vice-president at ICICI Securities, said in a research note ahead of first-quarter earnings later this month. The brokerage estimated revenue for Airtel India to be ₹23,100 crore, led by the mobile business, while Africa revenue is expected to be about $1.2 billion, up 0.8% from the preceding quarter.
Ebitda growth will be further restricted owing to higher power costs due to the rise in diesel prices, and Ebitda margin will be flattish quarter-on-quarter for all the three operators, the brokerage said.
Airtel’s India Ebitda is expected to be around ₹11,600 crore, up 1.6% sequentially, while Africa Ebitda may be about $579 million, up 0.5% sequentially. “Consolidated revenue to rise 2.6% on-quarter to ₹32,300 crore and Ebitda will dip 1% on-quarter to ₹15,900 crore. Net profit is seen at ₹1,900 crore," Jain noted.
For Vodafone Idea, revenue may rise 0.6% sequentially to ₹10,300 crore, negatively impacted by subscriber decline. “Vi is expected to suffer a subscriber decline of 2.5 million versus a contraction of 3.4 million in Q4FY22," said analysts at Edelweiss in a research note.
Ebitda may drop 3.4% quarter-on-quarter (up 21% year-on-year) due to one-off gains of ₹150 crore in the base and higher power costs. “Net loss seen at ₹6,600 crore for Vodafone Idea," ICICI Securities’ Jain said.