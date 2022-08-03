Telcos to spend $22bn on 5G capex

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, the country’s top two operators, will lead the spending on network equipment and laying fibre as they target launching ultrafast 5G networks in the coming months. “About 80% of the capex uptick is likely to be split between the No. 1 and No. 2 carriers that have bought the bulk of 5G airwaves, while the remaining 20% will be used by the No. 3 carrier," said Rohan Dhamija, managing partner, India and Middle East at Analysys Mason.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}