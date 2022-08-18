Telcos  pay  up  part of spectrum dues

Vittal told investors in a conference call last week that the company will roll out 5G services in August and cover 5,000 towns and cities with 5G by March 2024. “By March 2024, we believe we will be able to cover every single town and key rural area. In fact, detailed network rollout plans for 5,000 towns in India are in place. This will be one of the biggest rollouts in our history," Vittal said.

