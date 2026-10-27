Telcos push for high-power use of 6 GHz Wi-Fi band

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to allow high-power outdoor use of the lower end of the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band, saying that it could help expand high-speed broadband access in areas where fibre deployment is difficult or expensive.
The request, made through the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents the operators, comes as the government weighs concerns raised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) that stronger outdoor Wi-Fi signals could interfere with existing satellite operations, according to two government officials.