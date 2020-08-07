Telcos see sharp rise in data usage but minor gains in Arpu

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Vodafone Idea witnessed a surge in data consumption in the June quarter but did not register proportional rise in average revenue per user (Arpu). However, telecom operators did not gain in terms of Arpu, despite the rise in data usage with the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus forcing people to remain indoors and work remotely, as customers were consuming more data compared to pre-covid times but within the range of their existing plans, said analysts.

In pre-covid days most consumers would have unutilized data at the end of the billing cycle, therefore, they did have to upgrade or switch to expensive plans for extra data during the lockdown, they added.

Airtel’s Arpu was up just 1.8% sequentially and 21.3% from the year-ago to ₹157, despite a whopping 73% year-on-year growth during the quarter. The Sunil Mittal-led telco registered the highest-ever monthly data usage per subscriber at 16.3 gigabytes (GB).

Reliance Jio saw a 30.2% y-o-y rise in wireless data usage during Q1FY21, but its Arpu rose from ₹130.6 in the preceding quarter and ₹122 a year-earlier to ₹140.3. Vodafone Idea reported data volume growth of 10.6% q-o-q and 40.4% y-o-y, to post the highest growth in the last six quarters, but witnessed a dip in its Arpu, with physical recharge points being out of bounds during the lockdown. During Q1 FY21, Vodafone Idea also rolled out free validity extensions and top ups for almost 100 million customers of their 280 million user base, which further weighed negatively on its Arpu.

Analysts had estimated the Vodafone Idea to report Arpu of ₹119, but the company reported ₹114, said the telecom operator management during the Q1 earnings call. Arpu needs to reach ₹230-250 for it to be sustainable for the telecom industry, the management said.

“Earlier average monthly data consumption was up to 0.5GB per day, whereas telcos offered plans with 1-2GB of data a day. This clearly indicates that data was underutilized in the pre-covid scenario," said an analyst on the condition of anonymity.