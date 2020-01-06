NEW DELHI : Telecom companies in India, which are battling shrinking revenue streams in the hyper competitive sector, have sought from the government reduction in levies such as licence fees, spectrum usage charges, apart from ways to mobilize cheaper funds to improve infrastructure.

Operators have also sought that the government abolish customs duties for 4G/5G related network products and also temporarily halt collection of universal services obligation fund (USOF) fee from telecom companies.

The department of telecommunications on Monday held pre-budget consultations with industry bodies and representatives of all operators.

“Telecom companies have raised the issue of cut in licence fee, and have sought a line of credit in the meeting. We have asked telecom companies to submit their response by tomorrow evening and we will take these issues with the Finance Ministry soon," a DoT official said requesting anonymity.

Telecom operators are liable to pay around 3-6% and 8% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges and licence fees, respectively, to DoT. Out of the 8% licence fee paid, 5% is USOF levy which government uses to improve connectivity and expand network in unconnected areas.

To be sure, these demands are not new and telecom companies have for long argued that these levies in India are among the highest in the world and need to be lowered.

In fact, in February 2018, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India too urged the DoT, as part of its “Inputs for Formulation of National Telecom Policy- 2018", to review the rates of levies paid by operators since access spectrum is now being assigned through auction, and telecommunication networks have become the underlying infrastructure for growth of the digital economy.

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, has sought that licence fee be reduced from 3% to 1% of AGR.

“Out of the ₹96,674 crore collected for the USOF between 2003 and 2019, Rs50,554 crore remained unutilized. While service providers are going rural, they still have to pay the USOF levy. Thus USOF contribution should be put in abeyance till the entire existing amount of this corpus gets fully disbursed or it should be reduced immediately to 3% (instead of 5%)," COAI said in its presentation to DoT on Monday.

Mint has seen a copy of the presentation.

The industry body has also requested the government to facilitate funding at lower rate of interest so as to plough more funds for network upgradation, maintenance and expansion.

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association has also sought the creation of a special working group to look into devising a line of credit system to domestic manufacturers for supply of ‘make in India’ equipment. Mint has seen a copy of TEMA’s presentation.

As of March 2018, the telecom sector’s debt is Rs7.7 lakh crore.

These demands also come at a time when two out of the three private telcos have posted record losses after being hit by an unfavourable court verdict post a 14-year battle between telecom companies and the department of telecommunications on the definition of AGR in the sector.

Bharti Airtel swung to a Rs23,045 crore loss in the September quarter from a profit of ₹118 crore a year ago as it set aside money to pay the dues. Vodafone Idea’s loss for the September quarter widened to Rs50,922 crore from Rs4,874 crore in the year earlier.

A basic customs duty of 20% is levied on import of most telecom equipment including 4G/5G related network products, soft switches and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment, etc. COAI has sought abolishing these duties to bring down cost of equipment for rollout.