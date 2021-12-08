Telcos seek further concessions from government

NEW DELHI : India's telecom industry czars on Wednesday batted for further ease of doing business for embattled sector through reduced litigation and lesser levies going forward, which they said will aid faster digital transformation of the country, its need further accentuated by the challenges posed by ongoing pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, the widely attended annual congregation of India's telecom sector, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited which owns India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, said that India will contain future Covid waves and its economy will bounce back at a rapid pace, owing to the quick adoption of technology which had kept the country going since the pandemic.

To be sure the government had in September approved a crucial relief package for the sector that includes a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies as well as allowing 100% FDI through the automatic route among other measures. “I am supremely confident that India will not only succeed in containing any future wave of COVID, but also stage a rapid economic comeback that will astonish the world," he said.

“During COVID, when the chips were down, it was the chipsets that kept us going. When COVID-induced lockdowns rocked our boats, it was technology that kept our lives and livelihoods afloat," he added, emphasizing on the role of technology in India’s recovery path.

Ambani called for migration of Indian subscribers to higher technology platforms of 4G and 5G from legacy networks, affordable data and devices for driving digital inclusion, while batting for national rollout of 5G on priority and countrywide fibre connectivity. Arguing for affordability for services as well as devices and applications, Ambani said that policy tools such as the Universal Services Obligation (USO) Fund should be used for subsidizing devices, and therefore can help in digital inclusion.

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal urged the government to reduce litigation in the telecom sector including old cases that have been going on for years, while he sought for lower levies on carriers and making spectrum more affordable. “One area where they need to lower the temperature of our industry is really in the area of litigation. A lot of litigation still remains. There are cases right from TDSAT, High Courts to Supreme Court," Mittal said at the virtual event, adding that old cases should be settled and new cases must be avoided.

He further stressed on ongoing issues of high levies and exorbitant spectrum prices, which also required resolution which will further aid growth of the sector. “Duties still remain large, that is an area of industry demand for a long period of time. Spectrum remains expensive," he said. The views were echoed by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who said that support from the banking sector was needed for the growth of the telecom industry even as the government made some critical policy interventions. “Further steps in ease of doing business, and support from the banking sector would significantly enhance the sector strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting edge of global technology trends," he said. Birla also noted that India’s mobile industry would be vital in achieving India’s vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2025, of which $1 trillion will be the contribution from the digital economy. Birla added that to accelerate the digital shift, it was required that the industry collectively addresses the need for continued investments to enable the journey to ‘5G, industry 4.0 and beyond’.

Deferment of adjusted gross revenue or AGR by four years, return of bank guarantees, cleaning up of KYC issues, streamlining of import licensing regime and simplification of SACFA clearances.

Communications and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the virtual event that the government was open to more reforms and even sought suggestions from the industry on issues of network security amid geo-political changes and simplifying the regulatory framework.

“There are paramount concerns for all nations regarding security of the telecom networks. People want the telecom devices, the telecom equipment, the telecom network, operating systems, everything to be from trusted sources. New geopolitical realities are facing all of us," he said, asking the industry for suggestions of a good framework under such circumstances.

The minister added that industry should provide suggestions for coping with rapid changes in technology, making digital services more inclusive, virtualisation of networks from legacy networks without disrupting and bettering quality of services for consumers.

“Our government is open to new ideas… We are open to more reforms," he said, while explaining that the government wanted to benchmark a regulatory framework with the best in the world and hence the industry should come up with solutions on the regulatory framework.

