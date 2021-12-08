Telcos seek further concessions from government

He further stressed on ongoing issues of high levies and exorbitant spectrum prices, which also required resolution which will further aid growth of the sector. “Duties still remain large, that is an area of industry demand for a long period of time. Spectrum remains expensive," he said. The views were echoed by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who said that support from the banking sector was needed for the growth of the telecom industry even as the government made some critical policy interventions. “Further steps in ease of doing business, and support from the banking sector would significantly enhance the sector strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting edge of global technology trends," he said. Birla also noted that India’s mobile industry would be vital in achieving India’s vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2025, of which $1 trillion will be the contribution from the digital economy. Birla added that to accelerate the digital shift, it was required that the industry collectively addresses the need for continued investments to enable the journey to ‘5G, industry 4.0 and beyond’.

