Telcos seek level-playing field with web messaging services

“Given the country’s security situation, the same requirements (of interception) for similar services for the same subscriber base should be given. If the government feels that the security situation has improved and the requirements are not needed anymore, remove them for us (telcos) as well. But if they’re needed for us, then they should be for them as well, irrespective of how the services are being given, free or charged," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents carriers operating in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}