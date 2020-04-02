The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has reached out to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the financial concerns of the telecom industry at a time when it is striving to efficiently perform its role as an essential service provider to ensure uninterrupted operations during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The industry body, which represents private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, has requested for refund of unutilized input tax credits, lowcost funding, rationalization of levies and reduction of spectrum usage charges (SUC) among others.

According to various media reports, these companies differ from government data on the increase in internet usage and subsequent pressure on telecom resources as people are forced to stay indoors during the lockdown. While DoT officials familiar with the matter noted up to a 10% increase in network usage, COAI has estimated an almost 20% increase.

Rajan Mathews, director-general, COAI said telecom companies are playing a critical role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals, corporates, governance services, emergency and utility services during this crisis.

“Telecom service providers have invested and will continue to invest significantly in the telecom infrastructure (capex and opex) and it has enabled to meet the increased demand for telecom services," Mathews said in a letter to the finance minister. “There has been a severe disruptive impact on the global supply chain, demand and supply elements and most importantly, on the cash flows of the companies due to the slowing economic activities. This downturn will have an impact on all payments including those of employees, interest, loan repayments and taxes," he said.

The reach out by COAI comes a day after the industry body said that an additional spectrum would not be needed to maintain stability and quality of networks amid the covid -19 crisis since the steps taken by the government to ease pressure on networks during the three-week lockdown is sufficient. Some of the steps include directing streaming services to reduce their content from HD to SD, local municipalities working with telcos to bring sealed towers back on line and redistribution of traffic on the network.

COAI has requested an immediate refund of the unutilized input tax credit or provision of soft loans at the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) rate for the companies, using the Goods and Services Tax (GST) input credit as collateral.

It also urged the government to rationalize the high burden of regulatory levies on telecom companies with immediate effect. That the effective rate of SUC should be reduced by 3% for all the telecom companies and their licence fees contribution should be immediately brought down from 8% to 3%.

Most of the requests are ongoing concerns that COAI has been raising with the government for about a year, especially after the October 2019 Supreme Court verdict on adjusted gross revenue that came as a huge financial blow to the companies.

COAI has also requested the finance minister for exemption of the levy of GST on licence fees (LF), SUC and payment of spectrum acquired in auctions and exemption from service tax on amount of LF/SUC payable by the telecom operators in compliance with the Supreme Court order.