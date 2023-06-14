Telcos take precautionary measures to ensure connectivity as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Telcos are also entering into intra-circle roaming agreements so that customers that can avail any telco's network for connectivity
NEW DELHI : Telecom service providers are readying on-ground resources, additional manpower and power back-ups for tower sites to ensure connectivity in coastal regions of Gujarat as they prepare for cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall on Thursday. They're also entering into intra-circle roaming agreements so that customers that can avail any telco's network for connectivity.
