NEW DELHI : Telecom service providers are readying on-ground resources, additional manpower and power back-ups for tower sites to ensure connectivity in coastal regions of Gujarat as they prepare for cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall on Thursday. They're also entering into intra-circle roaming agreements so that customers that can avail any telco's network for connectivity.

“Proactively, we have ensured sufficient fuel supply to our sites across all locations, and stocking at strategic locations, for use in times of emergency. Spare mobile diesel generator sets and other critical equipment parts have been arranged and kept ready at key locations in seven districts of Gujarat for faster restoration in case of any potential impact on network infrastructure," a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said.

Vodafone Idea added that it had readied Cell on Wheels (COWs) for movement in case there is need for restoration of critical sites that may get impacted. Additional manpower resources and vehicles in Dwarka, Kutch and Jamnagar districts have been allocated, to manage any emergency situation.

Further, 24X7 network monitoring is being done through physical war rooms set up at the telco’s office and at vendor offices in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhidham and Junagadh.

“We have also collaborated with other TSPs for testing Intra Circle Roaming Roaming (ICR). Through our partnerships with all stakeholders and government agencies, we have prepared to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone to let people stay connected with their loved ones," the carrier said in a statement.

Mint reported that as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15. The Western Railways has cancelled around 95 trains running through, originating, or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat. Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in the western state.

“To counter cyclone Biparjoy our teams on-ground are geared up to manage any untoward eventualities. We have set up a 24x7 war room to monitor the situation and have placed additional manpower. Back up network equipment is also in place," an Airtel spokesperson said.

The No 2 carrier said it had stocked extra fuel to supply to its sites, to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the event of a power outage.

A Reliance Jio spokesperson said that the telco's team was on high alert to continuously monitor network connectivity across the state and areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. "We have ensured all necessary arrangements, including the deployment of additional manpower, vehicles, power backup, and spare parts at key locations, in order to facilitate a faster response time and minimize downtime," it added.