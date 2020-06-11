Telcos to gain as data usage up after work from home

All telcos had extended the validity of prepaid plans by over a month till 3 May as users struggled to recharge phones during the lockdown, a move that may somewhat offset the gains. While over 90% of the subscriber base of all three private operators—Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd—are prepaid subscribers, the majority of them are also on 4G networks, where analysts see an upgrade in plans. Telecom companies have launched “work from home" data plans to tap demand from remote workers.