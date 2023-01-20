Telcos to see 45% rise in hiring, add 6 mn jobs by FY26

Stanton Chase said demand is being seen equally for senior and leadership roles across sub sectors. “We expect 100% rise in mandates for senior leadership in the telecom sector. The demand is for cross-border talent and we are getting them from South East Asia and US. Salaries are in the range of ₹1.5 crore and ₹5 crore depending on profile and company size," said Amit Agarwal, managing director, Singapore and India, Stanton Chase. The mandates are from hardware, infrastructure and software firms as well as telcos. Growth is primarily being driven by 5G rollout but even cyber and data security as well as network management are in high demand, he added.

