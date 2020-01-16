Photo: Mint
Trai asks telcos to put all unclaimed subscriber money in consumer protection fund

16 Jan 2020

  • Telcos have to deposit unclaimed subscriber money in consumer protection fund either in 12 months or period of limitation specified under law whichever is later
  • The fund is utilized to undertake programmes and activities relating to consumer education and protection

NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday asked mobile service providers to deposit any kind of unclaimed subscriber money to the consumer protection fund after providing time of twelve months or period of limitation specified under law whichever is later.

The existing Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund is utilized to undertake programmes and activities relating to consumer education and protection.

The regulator has brought out an amendment to existing regulations in order to bring clarity among service providers after it found inconsistency on the grounds on which they were depositing money.

“With this amendment service provider will deposit any unclaimed consumer money of any form such as excess charges, security deposit, plan charges of failed activations, or any amount belonging to a consumer, which service providers are unable to refund to consumers, to the fund after providing time of twelve months or period of limitation specified under law whichever is later," Trai said on Thursday.

