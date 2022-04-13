Telcos  want Trai to reduce 5G airwaves base prices by 90%

Industry analysts have noted that Airtel and Jio may opt for 100 Mhz pan-India airwaves at the base prices without them getting into a bidding war, as the prices are still high. Vodafone Idea may bid for 5G only selectively, given its poor financial health. “Airtel and Jio are well-positioned to participate in the upcoming 5G auctions, while VIL’s ability to effectively compete in 5G auctions is constrained because of the weak balance sheet," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients seen by Mint. The 700 Mhz band could see some demand with Airtel having completed its pan-India sub-GHz spectrum footprint and Jio also beefing up its sub-GHz spectrum holdings in the 2021 auction, they said. The brokerage backed Airtel as the key beneficiary of the average revenue per user improvement, improved regulatory environment, and organic market share gain.