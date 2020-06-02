Telecom and data centre providers in Mumbai on high alert for cyclone Nisarga

“Our data center can function at full load for 48 hours continuously, thanks to our diesel generators that are backed by 6 lakh litres of fuel in case of power outage due to a hurricane or a cyclone. Besides this, we also have water pumps that activate automatically in case of a waterlogging. Even if there is an incident of fire at any place in the data center, full power and cooling shall continue to the rack for at least one hour, even while fire may still be on," said Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO at Yotta Infrastructure that provides cloud data centre facilities for businesses.