Telecom bill, personal data protection bill in Parliament by Jul-Aug: Vaishnaw

"We're targeting creation of a comprehensive regulatory framework including the telecom bill which looks at the telecom sector, the digital personal data protection bill which looks at the non-personal data and the digital India bill, which will look at everything else. It is a 14-16 month exercise. We expect the two existing bills to be passed in Parliament by July-August," he said referring to the draft telecom bill and draft digital personal data protection bill that have been put up for public consultation and their deadlines have been extended for giving inputs by stakeholders.