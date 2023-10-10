Telecom companies invest ₹2,419 crore under PLI scheme; 17,753 jobs created: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tuesday said telecom companies have invested ₹2,419 crore in India under the production-linked incentive scheme, resulting in exports of ₹7,600 crore, and employment of 17,753 people
