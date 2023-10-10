Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tuesday said telecom companies have invested ₹2,419 crore in India under the production-linked incentive scheme, resulting in exports of ₹7,600 crore, and employment of 17,753 people

"Today, in the telecom sector, we have crossed a major milestone where PLI-supported companies have already completed an investment of ₹2,419 crore, where the sales are at ₹34,516 crore, exports are ₹7,600 crore, and employment is 17,753. This is a great milestone for the telecom industry," PTI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

The telecom minister was speaking during the virtual inauguration of a production line to manufacture 4G and 5G connectivity modules and data cards at domestic firm VVDN Technologies

"Very complex manufacturing has started, and young girls are getting trained in handling complex machines. This is the success of Make in India, and this is the success of our Prime Minister's vision," Vaishnaw said.

"Today, telecom equipment manufactured in India is exported to many countries, such as the US, European countries and Japan. These are highly developed countries and we feel proud that our products are accepted as high quality in these countries. We should continuously strive to maintain the quality of the products and consistency in our production system," Vaishnaw added.

The minister said the 5G was launched last year, and within a year, India has become the third largest ecosystem for 5G in the world.

"The speed at which things were done is a matter of great pride. ITU has accepted our inputs in the standardisation of 6G. This process will be further strengthened in the coming years. We are working towards positioning in India as a leading standard and IT contributor to the 6G journey," Vaishaw said.

The government shortlisted 42 companies in October 2022 that committed a total investment of ₹4,115 crore and are likely to generate additional sales of ₹2.45 lakh crore

