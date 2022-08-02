Telecom debt to touch 6 trillion

Vodafone Idea, which has the highest net debt of over ₹1.9 trillion, is expected to see its debt rise to ₹2.15 trillion. “With aggressive 5G bids, we expect increased impetus from telcos on tariff hikes. We assume 12% tariff hikes in 2022-25 (vs. 16% in 2019-22) that will enable telcos to monetise their spectrum and past network investments," said analysts at Ambit Capital. They added that considering its large and uncertain investment, Jio will be more amenable to tariff hikes, especially given plans for its public listing in 2024.

