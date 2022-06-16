Telecom firms may not bid aggressively at 5G auctions

Sector watchers questioned the participation of Vodafone Idea, given its stretched balance sheet and its inability to raise funds but said Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio were likely to participate with an estimated annual payment of ₹2,840 crore, including interest, for pan-India 5G spectrum. “Despite no upfront payment requirements, we remain sceptical of Vodafone Idea’s ability to meaningfully participate in the auctions as it would require immediate servicing (unlike about 3.5 years of moratorium on the entire existing spectrum debt), which would be difficult given its stretched balance sheet and elusive equity fundraising," said analysts at Credit Suisse in a note to clients.