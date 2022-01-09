Telecom firms not looking to convert govt dues into equity

On Friday, Bharti Airtel told exchanges it would not opt for conversion. “In furtherance to the earlier communication dated October 25, 2021, and in reference to the notification dated October 14, 2021, issued by the DoT to the company, we wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity," the second largest carrier by subscribers said in its filing to BSE.