Telecom industry revenue up 16% in Q2; Airtel gains largest share, Vi sees loss

Vodafone Idea’s AGR-based market share fell to 17.5% down 20bps on quarter but increased 9.7% on year to ₹9,500 crore. “Growth in leadership circles was slower at 0.9% on-quarter due to dip in on-quarter revenue in UP east (down 11.2%), MP (down 3.6%) and Maharashtra (down 0.6%)," analysts at the firm said. Growth in established circles was relatively faster at 3.2% on-quarter while that in others increased by 2.9%, analysts added.

