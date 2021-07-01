Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Telecom industry under tremendous stress; tariffs need to go up: Sunil Mittal

Telecom industry under tremendous stress; tariffs need to go up: Sunil Mittal

Premium
File Photo: Sunil Bharti Mittal
2 min read . 07:39 PM IST PTI

  • Mittal acknowledged that telecom tariffs need to go up and that Airtel would not hesitate in this regard, but was quick to add that it cannot be done unilaterally

Telecom czar Sunil Mittal on Thursday said the industry is under tremendous stress and hoped the government will ensure that India's digital dream remains intact through the provision of at least three operators.

Telecom czar Sunil Mittal on Thursday said the industry is under tremendous stress and hoped the government will ensure that India's digital dream remains intact through the provision of at least three operators.

Mittal acknowledged that telecom tariffs need to go up and that Airtel would "not hesitate" in this regard, but was quick to add that it cannot be done "unilaterally".

Mittal acknowledged that telecom tariffs need to go up and that Airtel would "not hesitate" in this regard, but was quick to add that it cannot be done "unilaterally".

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"To say telecom industry is in a bit of trouble is actually an understatement. It is in a tremendous amount of stress. I hope the Government, the authorities, and Telecom Department focus on this issue and ensure India's digital dream remains intact through the provision of at least three operators," Bharti Airtel Chairman Mittal said.

He was speaking to reporters at a virtual event of OneWeb, a satellite communications company led by Bharti Global and the UK government.

Mittal said Bharti Airtel had raised funds timely and adequately, through equity and bonds, and asserted that the company is strongly positioned to serve the market in coming years.

"We never went into the woods at all. We are strong a company, many a time we are underestimated in our resolve," Mittal added.

He conceded that the last 5-6 years had been brutal and pointed out that the results are for all to see.

"Ten operators gone out of business, two merged together...gasping for breath right now," he said.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Boeing’s new CFO faces tough decisions on how to reduce debt

Premium

Delta variant’s spread hobbles global efforts to lift c ...

Premium

From pandemic to endemic, Singapore creates model for l ...

Premium

Robinhood wants you to buy Robinhood stock on Robinhood

The industry needs to be healthy for embarking on 5G services, and to deliver on India's digital dream, he said.

Asked if the company will look at raising tariffs, Mittal said, "We will not hesitate to do it, but it can't be done unilaterally".

"How long can you keep on killing each other, the point is when you have a return on capital, even by the best operator, at low single-digit and most of them struggling....I am not saying ...raising tariffs always sounds bad...just bring it back to where it was...enjoy 15 times consumption, but at least come back to old tariffs," he said. PTI MBI BAL

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!