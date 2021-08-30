Telecom lobby sees India lagging in 5G unless airwaves cost less

“The reserve prices are fixed so high that almost 50-60% of the spectrum may go unsold," S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, said in an interview Friday. “It is not viable because we are not passing on the extra price to the consumer as we continue to bleed. We have to reduce our cash outflow and one of the major things money goes into is auctions."

