Telecom manufacturing at ₹18,000 cr, should be scaled up 10x: Vaishnaw2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Vaishnaw emphasized India's ambition to become a technology developer, telecom manufacturer, and exporter, stressing the need to reduce dependence on imports which could be achieved on the back of the PLI scheme for telecom manufacturing scheme
New Delhi: Telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on the telecom industry to scale up telecom manufacturing efforts tenfold from existing level of ₹18000 crore, with policy support from the government under the production linked incentive or PLI scheme.
