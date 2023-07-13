New Delhi: Telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on the telecom industry to scale up telecom manufacturing efforts tenfold from existing level of ₹18000 crore, with policy support from the government under the production linked incentive or PLI scheme.

" ₹18000 crore telecom manufacturing has already happened under the PLI scheme. Time to scale up to 4x, 5x, 10x and you're getting policy support from the government. Let's make India a technology powerhouse," the minister said Wednesday.

He emphasized India's ambition to become a technology developer, telecom manufacturer, and exporter, stressing the need to reduce dependence on imports which could be achieved on the back of the PLI scheme for telecom manufacturing scheme.

He made these remarks during the curtain raiser event for the 7th India Mobile Congress (IMC), highlighting the significant role the IMC can play in achieving this objective.

He asked to engage partner countries into IMC 2023, aiming to collaborate with at least four to six nations.

The 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications, will be held from October 27th to 29th at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Minister Vaishnaw put forth several recommendations for IMC 2023. He urged the inclusion of emerging technologies such as EV, power electronics, computer electronics, deep tech, consumer electronics, AI, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of engaging 100 universities and extending invitations to children, particularly from the 5G use cases lab, to provide them with exposure to the latest advancements in the telecom industry.

The minister also highlighted the significance of startups working in deep technology, cable communications, and customer cyber technology. He stressed the need to facilitate knowledge sharing through sessions and discussions, enabling participants to learn from industry experts.

IMC 2023, under the theme of "Global Digital Innovation," will explore cutting-edge topics such as 6G, advancements in 5G networks, AI in telecommunications, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India Stack. The event also plans to broaden its scope by incorporating related technology domains like Broadcast, Sat-Com, Manufacturing, and Semiconductors through strategic partnerships with various associations.

Furthermore, IMC 2023 will introduce "Aspire," a grand Start-Up event aimed at igniting future entrepreneurial growth among young innovators and industry professionals in the telecom and digital domains. The event will feature sections such as an Investor zone, pitching zone, workshop zone, and networking zone, providing a comprehensive platform for innovation and collaboration.