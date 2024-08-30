Industry
'Private telcos have invested heavily; they need returns too'
Gulveen Aulakh 6 min read 30 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Telcos require some return on capital after investing more than ₹4.26 trillion and rolling out 5G networks, according to telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. BSNL's 4G services are expanding, and telecom PLI may get a refresh, Scindia said.
Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has backed the recent tariff hikes by private sector players, stating carriers which have invested more than ₹4.26 trillion over the last two financial years and rolled out 5G networks in record speed require some return on capital.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less