Scindia added that any of MTNL’s debt will be guaranteed by the Indian government. The government is also the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom service provider in the country, after the carrier converted interest on spectrum payments it owes to the government into equity as part of the reforms package back in 2021. The ministry has maintained that it does not want to get involved in the carrier’s daily operations. “We've got a good number of players in the telecom field as well," Scindia said.