Telecom misses out on budget boost prior to 5G launch

NEW DELHI : The Union Budget left the telecom sector disappointed with no announcements for an industry whose services were declared essential during the pandemic, even as equipment sellers and operators prepare for the roll-out of 5G later this year.

The government did not deliver on any of the demands of the sector such as a reduction of licence fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC), waiver of goods and services tax (GST) on certain levies, and lower import duty on equipment crucial to building the back-end infrastructure for 5G wireless network.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had urged the finance ministry to scrap the basic customs duty on imports of 5G equipment and network-related products as long as India is unable to offer “good-quality" indigenous equipment at affordable prices. Currently, India imports 85% of its wireless telecom equipment.

However, none of the demands of the industry body, which has Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd as members, were met with in the budget.

“We are a bit disappointed that concerns of the telecom sector, which is the backbone of digital India, remained unaddressed. As the operators are going to launch 5G services in the country, it is imperative that 5G-enabled equipment is available to them at a reasonable price. Thus, there was the need for a reduction in customs duties on telecom equipment," said SP Kochhar, director general, COAI.

The high reserve price for spectrum is another issue. Of the three largest telecom players in the country, two are of the view that the cost of spectrum for 5G, as recommended by the telecom regulator, is unaffordable.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India says ₹492 crore should be set as the base price for per MHz of spectrum in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands, ideal for 5G.

The telecom industry had also sought a fund that would support the growth of India’s digital infrastructure crucial for the next generation wireless service, said Anand Agarwal, group chief executive officer, Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

