Telecom operators dial govt for power reforms as costs surge
Jatin Grover 4 min read 24 Oct 2025, 04:58 pm IST
Summary
- India’s telecom towers face soaring electricity bills, eating into profits and threatening network expansion. Telecom operators are pushing the government for lower tariffs, 24x7 power, and easier access to renewable energy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The calls we make, the videos we stream, and the internet we use all depend on mobile towers that run on electricity around the clock. But rising power costs, lack of priority power connections, and complicated green energy rules are making it harder for India’s telecom tower companies to keep digital networks running smoothly.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story