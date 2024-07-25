Regulating pesky calls: Govt extends date to give feedback on draft rules by 15 days

  • The move to regulate pesky calls comes in response to widespread consumer complaints about the increasing volume of unsolicited calls and messages

Dhirendra Kumar
Published25 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM IST
The last date for submission of comments is now 5 August. (Image: Pixabay)
The last date for submission of comments is now 5 August. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the date for stakeholders to submit comments on proposed rules for preventing and regulating pesky calls by a fortnight.

The last date for submission of comments, which was extended after various industry bodies and other stakeholders requested more time to submit their replies, is now 5 August, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

Mint first reported on 4 March that the government plans to introduce the proposed guidelines to regulate unsolicited calls.

The department of consumer affairs has received several suggestions from stakeholders, including consumers, and is examining them, it said. Central ministries were also asked to send suggestions by 21 July.

Regulating unsolicited calls

The government plans to make it illegal for companies to make unsolicited calls or send unwanted text messages to promote their services or hire agents to do so on their behalf from unregistered numbers.

The move to regulate pesky calls comes in response to widespread consumer complaints about the increasing volume of unsolicited calls and messages.

Also Read: Good call: Telecom tariff hikes are good for market rivalry

The proposed rules aim to safeguard consumer rights by implementing stringent measures against telemarketers who fail to comply with established guidelines.

The proposed guidelines aim to tackle spam calls and texts from businesses – especially banks, non-bank lenders, insurance firms and property dealers – which have become a menace in recent years.

Under the draft guidelines, all unsolicited business communication will be subject to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and violations will attract hefty penalties.

The proposed rules also bar communications that violate the Telecom Regulations Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) rules on sending commercial messages based on customer preferences.

Despite existing Telecom Regulations Authority of India’s (Trai) regulations, specifically the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations introduced in 2018, these misleading and deceptive communications have become a significant nuisance for mobile users.

While the do not disturb (DND) registry has proven highly effective for registered telemarketers, the issue persists due to unregistered entities and those using 10-digit private numbers.

As per the proposed rules, telecom operators would have to clearly show the identity of the calling entity and the purpose of the call.

The proposed guidelines include mandatory registration of telemarketers, ensuring accountability and enabling the government to monitor and regulate telemarketing activities more effectively.

Consumer groups want stricter penalties and more transparent complaint resolution processes. “The extension of the feedback period is seen as a positive step, allowing these and other concerns to be thoroughly considered," said Ashim Sanyal, CEO, Consumer Voice.

The government should include the provision of imposing hefty penalties on errant service providers and their agents, he said.

Also Read: Jio, Airtel and VI: Telecom tariff hikes rang a bell on three lessons

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM IST
HomeIndustryTelecomRegulating pesky calls: Govt extends date to give feedback on draft rules by 15 days

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    300.55
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.85
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    6.1 (3.61%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    323.50
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.5 (2.7%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.20
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    4.45 (3.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    586.55
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    43.6 (8.03%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,497.05
    12:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    315.55 (7.55%)

    Jyothy Labs

    541.35
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    33.4 (6.58%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    737.95
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    41.65 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue