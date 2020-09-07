Telecom pricing revival critical for long-term growth: KM Birla

The company said, as part of its strategic ‘Smartphone for All’ programme, it has partnered with NBFC, Home Credit India Ltd, for a ‘handset & telco recharge’ which is made available as an integrated bundle on loan – an industry first. This proposition was primarily based on identification of the ‘new to credit’ customers within their own base, with the help of big data analytics, to target the customers. Customer walking into over 25,000 retail offline stores across the country could buy a 4G smartphone on EMI along with a six-month unlimited prepaid plan.