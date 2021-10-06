Telecom Q2 results preview: What's in store for Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio?

"During 2QFY22, we expect Bharti Airtel/Reliance Jio's mobile revenue growth to pick up Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to 5-7 per cent," it said. Subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) trends for Bharti and Jio are likely to be opposing with Bharti seeing a sharp ARPU increase with subscriber declines, and Jio witnessing strong subscriber additions with steady ARPUs, it said, pointing out that margins are likely to remain steady.