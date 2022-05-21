Telecom regulator plans to implement caller id feature to curb spam calls issues

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per Department of Telecom (DoT) norms," Trai Chairman PD Vaghela said.
It would be a significant move if executed as the mechanism will identify callers as per their KYC (Know Your Customer) and bring greater transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing data.
Citing sources, the news agency said that if the framework for the KYC-based-new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become more clear and legally tenable. It will also have a ripple effect, leading to a clean-up of data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.
The telecom regulator has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.
Trai has received a reference to begin a consultation mechanism for a KYC-based caller name display from the Department of Telecom.
Meanwhile, the caller identification app Truecaller's spokesperson said, "Number identification is crucial to ending the menace of spam and scam calls and we, at Truecaller, have been working tirelessly towards this important mission for the past 13 years. We appreciate this move by Trai and would like to reiterate that we remain very supportive of this and any future initiatives they have".