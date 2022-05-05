Telecom sector AGR up 3% in Dec quarter, ARPU up by 5.5%

The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased to 1,178.41 million at the end of December 2021 from 1,189.15 million at the end of December 2021, registering a decline rate of 0.90% over the previous quarter. “This reflects Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 0.39% over the same quarter of the last year. The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 86.89% as in quarter ended September 2021 to 85.91% as in quarter ended December 2021," the regulator said.