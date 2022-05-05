Telecom sector AGR up 3% in Dec quarter, ARPU up by 5.5%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On a year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 12.31% in the quarter, a big upside for carriers that depend on ARPUs from each user to shore up revenues and profits
In a promising development for telecom companies, the monthly average revenue per user or ARPU, a key measure of profitability for the sector, increased by 5.55% for wireless services to ₹114.16 in quarter ended December 2021 from Rs.108.16 in the previous quarter, according to latest data from the sector regulator.
On a year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 12.31% in the quarter, a big upside for carriers that depend on ARPUs from each user to shore up revenues and profits.
Prepaid ARPU per month increased to Rs.107.98 in quarter ended December 2021 from ₹102.16 in the previous quarter however, postpaid ARPU per month decreased to ₹210.33 from ₹212.28, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in its quarterly data for the December.
Gross revenue and adjusted gross revenue or AGR of telecom sector for the quarter stood at ₹69,695 crore and ₹55,151 crore, respectively. Gross revenue increased by 3.56% and AGR increased by 3.07% on-year, compared to -2.64% and 15.81% respectively, seen last year.
Revenue for the government also increased with license fee increasing to Rs.4,541 crore in the quarter, from ₹4,271 crore in the previous quarter. The quarterly and the on-year growth rates of license fee are 6.34% and 19.21% respectively in this quarter.
Pass-through charges increased to Rs.14,544 crore from Rs.13,790 crore in the same comparison period, with quarterly growth rate of 5.47%. The on-year decline rate of 39.31% has been recorded in pass-through charges for December quarter.
The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased to 1,178.41 million at the end of December 2021 from 1,189.15 million at the end of December 2021, registering a decline rate of 0.90% over the previous quarter. “This reflects Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 0.39% over the same quarter of the last year. The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 86.89% as in quarter ended September 2021 to 85.91% as in quarter ended December 2021," the regulator said.
With a net decrease of 11.40 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless subscriber base decreased from 1,166.02 million at the end of September to 1,154.62 million at the end of December last year, registering a decline rate of 0.98% over the previous quarter. On year-on-year basis, wireless subscriptions increased at the rate of 0.07% during the year.
Total number of Internet subscribers decreased from 834.29 million at the end of September 2021 to 829.30 million at the end of December 2021, registering a quarterly decline rate of 0.60%. Out of 829.30 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers are 26.58 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 802.72 million.
The broadband Internet subscriber base decreased by 0.35% from 794.88 million at the end of September 2021 to 792.08 million at the end of December 2021. The narrowband Internet subscriber base also declined by 5.57% from 39.41 million at the end of September 2021 to 37.21 million at the end of December 2021.