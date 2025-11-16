Mint Explainer: Who owns India's telecom spectrum?
Summary
An upcoming Supreme Court decision is expected to provide clarity on whether telecom spectrum — a natural resource and thus Constitutionally recognised as belonging to the citizens of India — can be liquidated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for lenders to recover their dues.
On 13 November the Supreme Court of India reserved its order on how spectrum held by Aircel and Reliance Communications (RCom) will be treated under their insolvency proceedings.
