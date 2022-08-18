Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This telecom operator has added maximum new customers in June: Trai report

This telecom operator has added maximum new customers in June: Trai report

2 min read . 06:40 AM ISTLivemint

  • Trai said in the report, 'The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.73 million at the end of May 2022 to 1,172.96 million at the end of June 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent'

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on June added most number of consumers according to the data released by sector regulator Trai. The telecom subscriber base in the country also grew marginally to 117.29 crore in June There were 117.07 crore subscribers in May 2022.

Trai said in the report, "The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.73 million at the end of May 2022 to 1,172.96 million at the end of June 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent."

"Top five service providers constituted 98.47 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June 2022. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (41.91 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.94 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.29 crore), BSNL (2.5 crore) and Atria Convergence (21.1 lakh)," the report said.

The wireless subscriber base grew to 114.73 crore in June from 114.55 crore in May. Reliance Jio added 42.23 lakh customers and as result of which Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base grew to 41.3 crore.It was followed by Bharti Airtel whose subscriber base increased to 36.29 crore with net addition of 7.93 lakh customers. Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers. Its subscriber base fell by 18 lakh to 25.66 crore. State-run BSNL and MTNL also lost 13.27 lakh and 3,038 wireless customers respectively.

The wireline (fixed line) subscriber base grew to 2.55 crore in June from 2.52 crore in May with private players fuelling the growth. Reliance Jio led the chart by adding 2.4 lakh new fixed line customers. It was followed by Vodafone Idea which added 84,760 new customers, Bharti Airtel 59,289 and Quadrant added 7,378 new customers.

BSNL was the biggest loser in the segment. The state-run telecom firm lost 32,038 fixed line customers. MTNL lost 16,548 customers and Tata Teleservices 8,248 customers. The broadband subscriber base in the country crossed 80 crore with mobile connections accounting for 77.11 crore subscribers.

