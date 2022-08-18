This telecom operator has added maximum new customers in June: Trai report

The wireless subscriber base grew to 114.73 crore in June from 114.55 crore in May. Reliance Jio added 42.23 lakh customers and as result of which Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base grew to 41.3 crore.It was followed by Bharti Airtel whose subscriber base increased to 36.29 crore with net addition of 7.93 lakh customers. Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers. Its subscriber base fell by 18 lakh to 25.66 crore. State-run BSNL and MTNL also lost 13.27 lakh and 3,038 wireless customers respectively.