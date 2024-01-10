Telecom tariff hike of 20% likely in 2024, post elections, says BofA Securities; Airtel shares zoom
Analysts believe that the extent of the tariff hike might take the market by surprise and consider Bharti Airtel to be in the most advantageous position among Indian telecom operators
New Delhi: Indian telecom service providers are likely to raise tariffs by a significant 20% after the general elections, likely to be held in April-May, said Bank of America Securities in a recent report. It has upgraded Bharti Airtel’s ratings to neutral from underperform, citing potential benefits from the tariff increases, which are expected after a two-year hiatus.