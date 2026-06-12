In SOS to govt, telecom tower firms seek exemption from diesel curbs, warn of service hit

India's telecom sector has sought an “urgent consideration” from the government to exempt it from the new restrictions on bulk diesel procurement at retail pumps, warning that the curbs could disrupt operations of mobile towers and impact service quality of users during power outages, according to industry executives and a letter seen by Mint.
“Any disruption in diesel supply directly affects DG (diesel generator) operations, potentially leading to outages impacting voice/data services, including emergency communications across the 1.3 billion subscribers,” the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (Dipa) said in a letter on Friday to the department of telecommunications (DoT).
The association sought an "urgent consideration and early issuance of a clarification/exemption to avoid any risk to nationwide connectivity”.
The association, which represents major tower companies including Indus Towers, Ascend Telecom Infrastructure, Altius Telecom Infrastructure, flagged serious operational risks to telecom tower companies due to restrictions on diesel procurement.