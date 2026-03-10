Energy supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia are beginning to affect India’s telecom sector, prompting the tower and telecom operators to seek urgent government intervention.
Telecom sector asks govt for priority fuel, power supply amid West Asia crisis
SummaryAn industry body representing these companies has written to the government seeking priority electricity supply for mobile tower sites and an exemption for telecom tower manufacturing units from a recent order restricting LPG supply.
Energy supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia are beginning to affect India’s telecom sector, prompting the tower and telecom operators to seek urgent government intervention.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More