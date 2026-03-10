Telecom sector asks govt for priority fuel, power supply amid West Asia crisis

LPG is needed in tower manufacturing to heat steel parts so they can be coated with zinc, which prevents rust and makes the towers last longer. The halt in LPG supplies has created a serious problem for tower manufacturing units. Manufacturers have temporarily switched to low-flame operations to keep production going, but if the disruption continues, plants may have to shut down entirely. Restarting these facilities would take time and could delay the production of telecom towers, according to DIPA.