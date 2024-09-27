Industry
DoT may favour waiving spectrum bank guarantees
Summary
- Vodafone Idea will be the biggest beneficiary of such a waiver as it's supposed to arrange for bank guarantees worth ₹27,000 crore within the coming couple of months.
New Delhi: The department of telecom (DoT) may take a favourable view on waiving bank guarantees due from telcos for spectrum purchased till 2022, a move that could help the beleaguered Vodafone Idea Ltd the most.
