DoT may favour waiving spectrum bank guarantees

Vi will be the biggest beneficiary of such a waiver as it's supposed to arrange for bank guarantees worth ₹27,000 crore within the coming couple of months. It is saddled with statutory dues worth ₹2.1 trillion that prevented it from investing in 4G and 5G networks. Having raised funds from equity, executives at the No 3 carrier said at an investor call that its discussions with the government on waiving the guarantees were developing positively, with solutions expected in the coming weeks. Any relief will only help the loss-making company improve its financial position.