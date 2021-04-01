The ban on Huawei helped revive Ericsson, but landed CEO in a tough spot

Few European businesses are more ensnared in the U.S.-China standoff than Ericsson. U.S. leaders are trying to bolster both it and Finnish counterpart Nokia Corp. They are offering loans to developing countries to buy their equipment, while a former official in the Trump administration even floated the idea of the U.S. government buying stakes in them. Lacking its own industry player, Washington prefers the world’s phone and internet data to run through equipment made by these Nordic companies rather than Huawei.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}