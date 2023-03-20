Home / Industry / Telecom /  The Problem With Your Dying AirPods and Other Bluetooth Earbuds
Back

AirPods are a daily fixture in my life. I’ve recommended nearlyeverymodel of the wireless, portable and easy-pairing earbuds from their start. But Apple’s market-leading earbuds, along with most other competing Bluetooth buds, have a big problem: tiny, irreplaceable batteries.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout