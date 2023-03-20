The Problem With Your Dying AirPods and Other Bluetooth Earbuds5 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:55 PM IST
When earbuds’ tiny lithium-ion batteries die, they can’t be replaced
AirPods are a daily fixture in my life. I’ve recommended nearlyeverymodel of the wireless, portable and easy-pairing earbuds from their start. But Apple’s market-leading earbuds, along with most other competing Bluetooth buds, have a big problem: tiny, irreplaceable batteries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×