The Problem With Your Dying AirPods and Other Bluetooth Earbuds

Not all earbuds are as impenetrable as the AirPods. Gio Cerdena replaced the battery on Sony’s WF-1000XM3 himself after the buds, originally purchased in January 2020, stopped holding their charge. The model is bulkier than most, hence the relatively simple repair. Mr. Cerdena, an audio engineer based in Manila, said he watched a YouTube tutorial and sourced the replacement batteries online for $24. He said it took six minutes with a screwdriver in hand and a credit card as a prying tool.