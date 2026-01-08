India’s telecom regulator has ramped up penalties on operators, but its crusade to improve service quality, compliance and contain spam is stalling. Hamstrung by limited powers and litigation, 97% of these fines have gone unpaid.
Contested penalties: Why toothless Trai fails to curb spam, improve quality
SummaryThe telecom regulator lacks strong statutory powers that are granted to Sebi. Trai can only impose penalities on specific violations like spam and the quality of services. But even these fines go unpaid as operators move the appellate tribual.
